Energy Industry

Letter: Democrats’ energy plans would devastate economy

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current reconciliation package being considered by Congress is replete with new tax increases that will affect Pennsylvanians. Most concerning among those tax hikes are the new proposed taxes on energy.\. Pennsylvania is an energy state — with more than 339,000 jobs tied to the energy industry in some way,...

Reason.com

Health Care Provisions of Democratic Spending Bill Would Add More than $500 Billion to the Deficit

The massive Democratic spending package now working its way through Congress is not, strictly speaking, a health care bill. But it's not not a health care bill, either. Many of its biggest, most expensive provisions are expansions of government-run or federally subsidized health care programs. Those provisions represent the largest expansion of federal health care spending since Obamacare.
U.S. POLITICS
Chicago Sun-Times

Carbon pricing would reduce emissions, boost economy

It appears that the Clean Electricity Performance Programis unlikely to be part of President Joe Biden’s climate change legislation. This program would have paid electric utility companies that switch to renewable energy sources and fined those utilities that do not. Fortunately, there are still tools available to make progress on climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Letter to the editor: Regular Americans will pay for Democrats’ spree

New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and San Francisco House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believe they know how to spend your taxpayer dollars better than you. Let me share some feedback I am already hearing from my constituents who have been feeling the effects of the last round of Democrats’ wasteful federal spending.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Why Biden's $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan Would Be Worse for the Economy Than Manchin's $1.5 Trillion Proposal

Here's a novel idea: if the government engages in less taxing, spending, and borrowing, the negative consequences of all that taxing, spending, and borrowing will be limited. That's the bottom line from a pair of recent studies that project the long-term economic consequences of the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and a more hypothetical $1.5 trillion spending plan offered by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va). Manchin, who remains a key holdout in Democrats' plans to pass the larger package through Congress, says he won't support the $3.5 trillion bill because he's concerned that adding to the national debt will constrain America's future economic growth. The two studies, both completed by the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM), an economic policy think tank housed at the University of Pennsylvania, support Manchin's caution is warranted.
U.S. POLITICS
Pocono Record

Letter: Progressive policy is hurting our energy independence

Some may not remember real inflation and how it affects us all, but Biden’s progressive policies are causing it right now. We were energy independent just back in 2020. Now, with his energy policies shutting pipeline projects and limiting further drilling, we see gasoline prices already up a dollar from last year, and heating fuel prices are escalating just before the coming winter. We are now not exporting but are back to importing OPEC oil. You hear a lot of rhetoric about solar and wind energy, but we are not there yet, if ever.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030â¯than what would be consistent withâ¯the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Even the less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Mr. Biden’s energy plan

Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) pushback against the proposed Clean Electricity Performance Program is warranted, but his rationale is not right. He thinks the program may actually work. In all likelihood it will not. The program is complex and enough loopholes exist for the intent to be undermined. Better if...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Biden calls for a big expansion of offshore wind – here's how officials decide where the turbines may go

The Biden administration has announced ambitious plans to scale up leasing for offshore wind energy projects along the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific coasts. In an announcement released on Oct. 13, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior stated that it will “use the best available science as well as knowledge from ocean users and other stakeholders to minimize conflict with existing uses and marine life.” University of Massachusetts Boston public policy scholar David W. Cash, who worked at senior levels in state government for a decade, describes how this process works. Why does the Biden administration want to build so much...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

