The Philadelphia Eagles have a 1-3 record in this young NFL season and their Offensive Line is already dealing with the injury bug. But the Offensive Line is not the problem, it’s the Defense! Offensive Line coach Jeff Stoutland has done a great job getting the backups ready to play each week. With four of the five of the starters from Week One out for various reasons, backups Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Nate Herbig and Jack Driscoll have played well. The Eagles have the ninth most Total Offensive Yards in the NFL averaging 397.5 Yards Per Game and they have scored at least 30 Points twice in four weeks. This is a drastic improvement over last season when the offense never scored more than 29 Points and finished the year 26th in the league in Scoring Offense averaging 20.9 Points Per Game. The problem is the Eagles have committed the most Penalties in the NFL this season and their Defense has allowed a total of 83 Points in the last two weeks!

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO