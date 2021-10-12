CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks set for steady start as earnings, CPI loom

By Andreea Papuc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 13): Asian stocks looked set for a steady start Wednesday as traders weigh the impact of elevated inflation on the economic recovery and await earnings reports. Longer term Treasury yields declined. Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong edged up. U.S. contracts fell after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq...

Asian shares track Wall Street higher, China rebounds

HONG KONG (Oct 19): Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world's second-largest economy. The dollar was under pressure as weak U.S. factory data tempered expectations about any near-term...
Gold edges higher as US dollar, Treasury yields weaken

BENGALURU (Oct 19): Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, as a decline in the dollar and U.S. bond yields provided some support to the precious metal. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,767.91 per ounce by 0126 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,769.60. Supporting gold by making it cheaper...
Rupiah firm after central bank holds rates, stocks pare losses

BENGALURU (Oct 19): Indonesia's rupiah remained firm on Tuesday after the country's central bank held interest rates steady as expected, while other Asian currencies basked in the dollar's decline that was prompted by weak U.S. data and improving risk sentiment. Leading gains, the South Korean won surged 0.8% and the...
Stocks Rise as Companies Report Earnings

U.S. stocks rose as investors parsed earnings reports for insight into how companies are coping with inflation and supply-chain disruptions. The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, or about 110 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%. Major U.S. stock indexes started the week with a mixed performance Monday.
Stocks Finish Higher On Earnings Strength

Stocks ended higher Tuesday as a series of stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings added to recent market strength despite mounting signals that post-pandemic growth is slowing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 198 points, or 0.56%, to 35,457, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.74% and the Nasdaq gained 0.71%. September housing...
U.S. Stock Futures Steady Near Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock index futures traded steady in early APAC deals on Wednesday, with major benchmark indices trading near record high valuations, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both posted their fifth consecutive session of gains as stronger than expected earnings results from major companies boosted risk sentiment.
S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
Asian Stocks And US Futures Steady As Supply Chain Woes Continue

Asian stocks held steady in early trading even as investors continued focusing on the ongoing supply chain challenges. Many ports are seeing a significant increase in cargo volumes, leading many to start worrying about delays. Sadly, analysts expect that the situation will get worse in the near term. For example, last week, Dubai, a leading handler of cargo announced that it was pausing air cargo in its main airport. Meanwhile, there is a likelihood that Joe Biden’s measures to speed port logistics will not solve the situation soon. Therefore, the impact of these delays is higher costs for businesses and consumers and more delays.
World shares dip as China growth disappoints, oil extends rally

MILAN (Oct 18): World shares dipped on Monday after data showed slower-than-expected growth in China's economy last quarter and surging oil prices fed inflation concerns. Calls by China's President Xi Jinping on Friday to make progress on a long-awaited property tax to help reduce wealth gaps also soured the mood.
S&P, Nasdaq enjoy boost from big tech firms, Dow dips

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Oct 18): The S&P and Nasdaq closed higher on Monday with boosts from the highest-profile technology and communications companies while investors eyed product news from Apple Inc and appeared optimistic about the third-quarter earnings season. After a weak start following disappointing economic data from China, the S&P and...
Should You Buy Intel Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

Intel will soon release its Q3 results, but investors hoping for a turnaround may have to wait a while. The chipmaker's product roadmap indicates that it could do better in the long run. Intel's cheap valuation makes it an enticing bet right now considering the potential improvements in its long-term...
