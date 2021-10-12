CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2021 Deep Crystal Blue Mazda Mazda6 6 Touring

Roanoke Times
 9 days ago

Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2021 Mazda Mazda6 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V.

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-9 Signature

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder AWD.
Roanoke Times

2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda CX-9 Touring

Machine Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD, 2nd Row Retractable Window Sunshade, 2nd-Row Captain's Chairs, 3rd row seats: bench, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Audio w/12 speakers, Cargo Net & Side Storage Nets Package, Front Parking Sensor, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Infotainment System Voice Command, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Foglights, Machine Gray Metallic Paint, Mazda Connected Services, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear air conditioning, Rear Backup Sensor, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Touring Premium Package, Wheels: 18" x 8J Aluminum Alloy, Wireless Phone Charger.
Roanoke Times

2014 Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat Jeep Compass Sport

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2014 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4WD.
motoringresearch.com

Mazda CX-5 review

For: Sharp styling, upmarket interior, enjoyable to drive. Against: No hybrid option, five seats only, warranty shorter than some. Verdict: Front-running SUV is a good fit for family life. Ford Kuga, Volkswagen Tiguan, Vauxhall Grandland X, Honda CR-V, Skoda Karoq, Toyota RAV4, Seat Ateca… a list of the Mazda’s many...
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy Edition

Mazda is a big player in the SUV game, and offers no less than five different SUV models in the US, including the popular Mazda CX-3, and the MX-30 EV. Unfortunately for Mazda fans on this side of the world, the CX-3 will be cut from the Japanese manufacturer's lineup for 2022. But Japanese fans are still getting updated versions of this compact crossover SUV, and the latest is super edgy. No really, it's called the "Super Edgy". We've never really considered the Mazda CX-3 to be groundbreaking in any sense, but we guess hollow marketing ploys are still alive and well in the automotive world.
Roanoke Times

2019 Deep Ocean Blue Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country

Deep Ocean Blue Metallic 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Saddle Leather.
Roanoke Times

2018 Sonic Silver Hyundai Kona SEL

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
CarBuzz.com

This Is What The New Mazda CX-50 Will Look Like

Expected to debut next month, the Mazda CX-50 is one of five new SUVs expected to expand the Japanese automaker's lineup over the next few years. The SUV will have more coupe-like styling to set it apart from the CX-5 and will continue Mazda's move upmarket. Although we await more...
GTNationEd

Mazda Could Be Releasing A Mazda6 With An Inline-6 Engine For 2022

Over the past several years, it’s been difficult to nail down Mazda’s future product plans, especially the Mazda6. The car has been rumored to use a rear-wheel-drive platform since at least 2017, though nothing has yet come of it. Despite this, rumors and speculation about the model have never stopped coming, with a new report from Spyder7 (translated) claiming that it will make its debut sometime in the first half of 2022.
Benzinga

Ford Gets A New Title: The 'Most Horrifying Carmaker'

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) has topped the "most horrifying carmakers" list compiled by Bristol Street Motors. The automaker's best-selling full-size pickup truck F-150 and its peers have been named among some of the spookiest vehicles of all time based on their appearances in horror films by the United Kingdom-based auto retailer.
DEARBORN, MI
Shropshire Star

Mazda confirms SUV line-up expansion

Firm will be adding two new models to its European range. Mazda has announced that it will be adding two new models to its European range of SUVs. Set to be launched over the next two years, the CX-60 and CX-80 models will sit above Mazda’s CX-5 as part of the firm’s ‘Large Product’ group. Mazda has stated, however, that the recently-updated CX-5 will ‘continue to play a key role’ in its range, while the CX-30 will continue to be sold too.
pinalcentral.com

Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-5

For 2021 the Hyundai Santa Fe gets a refresh with styling updates and engine choices. The base motor is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder rated at 191 horsepower. Here we have the upgraded 2.5 turbo, cranking a potent 277 hp. It’s hooked to a slick eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This includes all-wheel drive...
CAR AND DRIVER

Mazda Will Have Three New SUVs by 2023

Mazda announced that it will add three new SUVs to its lineup by 2023. The first to arrive will be the CX-50, which will use the CX-30's platform and be revealed next month. New CX-70 (two-row) and CX-90 (three-row) SUVs will debut Mazda's new longitudinal architecture with inline-six-cylinder engines and plug-in-hybrid options.
AL.com

Mazda announces SUV to be built at Huntsville’s Mazda Toyota plant

A week after the first Toyota vehicle officially rolled off the production line at the Mazda Toyota plant in Huntsville, Mazda revealed its manufacturing plans. The Japanese automaker, which teamed with Toyota to build the $2.3 billion facility in Limestone County, said in a press release Thursday it will build the CX-50 – a midsize crossover SUV – beginning in January.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bizjournals

Mazda North American Operations to begin production of new SUV at Mazda Toyota in Huntsville

A Japanese vehicle brand has unveiled a new SUV that will be produced at its Alabama joint-venture facility. California-based Mazda North American Operations, the U.S. arm of Mazda Motor Corp., is expanding its SUV lineup with three new models added over the next two years. Mazda will reveal a midsize crossover, the CX-50, in November, followed by the CX-90 and the CX-70.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
foxsanantonio.com

Today marks the grand opening of North Park Mazda

SAN ANTONIO - We are taking you out live to the north side for the grand opening of North Park Mazda. This is at San Pedro Avenue near Loop 410. The 36-hundred-square-foot facility includes a retail accessory boutique and a refreshment coffee bar. It's the newest Kahlig Auto Group dealership.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Auto Remarketing

Lincoln Tech expands training for Mazda technicians

PARSIPPANY, N.J. - For Mazda dealerships in need of qualified technicians for their service drive or reconditioning center, help appears to be on the way. On Wednesday, Lincoln Educational Services Corp. introduced Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) at its Union, N.J., campus. School officials said through a news release that...
UNION, NJ

