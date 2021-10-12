2021 Deep Crystal Blue Mazda Mazda6 6 Touring

Mazda is a big player in the SUV game, and offers no less than five different SUV models in the US, including the popular Mazda CX-3, and the MX-30 EV. Unfortunately for Mazda fans on this side of the world, the CX-3 will be cut from the Japanese manufacturer's lineup for 2022. But Japanese fans are still getting updated versions of this compact crossover SUV, and the latest is super edgy. No really, it's called the "Super Edgy". We've never really considered the Mazda CX-3 to be groundbreaking in any sense, but we guess hollow marketing ploys are still alive and well in the automotive world.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO