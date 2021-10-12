CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Took Her a Decade to Save Up Enough to Properly Launch Her Dream. How She Is Seeing 300% Growth.

Liz Abere
Cover picture for the articlePrior to launching her company in 2014, at the age of 28, Bronya Shillo was working at the only bar in Fishers Island off of New York's Long Island Sound. In between poring endless pilsners at The Pequot Inn, Shillo took note of how popular the saloon's signature drink, “FIL,” (i.e. Fishers Island Lemonade) was with her patrons. The concoction is composed of vodka, whiskey plus lemonade and the original flavor clocks in at 9% alcohol content per can.

