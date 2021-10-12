New Mitchell Area Safe House project jumpstarted by $2.02 million grant
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The Mitchell Area Safe House has received a grant for just over $2 million two that will allow them to build a bigger facility for their clients. The current Mitchell Area Safe House building is only eight thousand square feet with seven bedrooms. But the COVID-19 pandemic has brought in more clients to both the family visitation center and shelter, so the facility is ready for more room.www.keloland.com
