CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Pleasant, NJ

The Jersey Shore’s Best Hors D’oeuvres Are Made In Point Pleasant, New Jersey

By Jimmy G
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Appetizer or hors d'oeuvre, what's the difference?. Thanks to our friends at Encore Catering, we have the answer... Time Eaten: Hors d’oeuvres are typically served before the meal even begins, while appetizers tend to indicate the beginning of the meal. An hors d’oeuvre isn’t considered to be part of the meal, but appetizers are usually chosen specifically to compliment the following courses.

943thepoint.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Congratulations! One of the BEST Bakeries in America is Right Here in New Jersey

Is the "bakery" the best "comfort food" store that you know? I kinda have to think it is. When I think bakery I think sweet treats, fresh bread, and more. The bakery is that shop that has all the foods I want to eat on the couch with a cup of coffee. Hence the idea that it is the "comfort food store". We have fantastic bakeries here at the Jersey Shore, but only one bakery in all of New Jersey made the Food & Wine list of "Best 100 Bakeries in America".
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Belmar, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is This The Best Boardwalk Pizza At The Jersey Shore?

This is a big title. And maybe it's even to big to give to one business. Is there one champion of all boardwalk pizza at the Jersey Shore? And if there is, how in the world do you choose which one. Well, it seems we'll have to do a lot of research, and check them out one by one. It's a tough job, but...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Hors D Oeuvres#Food Drink#The Jersey Shore#Appetizer#Encore Catering#Clarks Landing Yacht Club
theridgewoodblog.net

2021 Governor’s Cups and Best of Show Winners Among New Jersey Wineries

Trenton NJ, Governor Phil Murphy today announced the 2021 Governor’s Cups and Best of Show winners among New Jersey wineries. The featured winners were selected from the 2021 Garden State Wine Growers Association competition and judged by the Beverage Testing Institute. “New Jersey wine growers dot our state with beautiful...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

That’s It?! Only 10 Miss New Jersey Pageant Winners Are From The Jersey Shore

I got a funny story for you... This was almost two years ago. I was hosting a radio morning show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. My show was decent and I guess my popularity was somewhat well known throughout the Carolina coast. One random show, I interviewed Miss South Carolina. I won't say what her name was but at the time she was Miss South Carolina. It was a very fun radio interview and our chemistry was tremendous. The connection between the two of us was so good that we went on a date together that evening...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
boozyburbs.com

Little Ferry brewery named one of the Best in New Jersey

Hop Culture, the online magazine devoted to independent craft beer, shared their picks for The 13 Best Breweries in New Jersey (Read Full List). Being “famous for its beautiful coastline, seaside resort towns, and long winters”, it “shouldn’t be overlooked” for beer because of it’s proximity to New York and Pennsylvania.
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
PhillyBite

Jersey Shore Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries

Wildwood and Cape May Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries. The Cape May region offers the perfect setting to indulge in craft beers and spirits. With so many nearby are breweries and distilleries, where taste testing, dining, shopping, and exploring beckon – all with minimal crowds and a calmer atmosphere, make for an ideal fall getaway.
DRINKS
starnewsgroup.com

Jersey Shore BBQ shuts down Belmar location

BELMAR — Jersey Shore BBQ’s flagship restaurant in Belmar Plaza has closed, according to a post on the company’s social media pages, but the company’s other locations will continue to operate. In a message on Facebook and Instagram posted late on Saturday, Oct. 9, owners Dana and Doug Walsh stated...
BELMAR, NJ
94.3 The Point

Jersey Shore Bartenders Challenge Each Other For Charity

Jersey Shore bartenders are stepping up to The Tito’s Cocktail Challenge on Sunday, November 7th pushing themselves to create the best craft cocktails so that they can be crowned Tito’s Cocktail Champion or The People’s Choice Tito’s Cocktail Champion. The event will be held at The Spring Lake Manor and...
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Only In New Jersey

Enjoy Mountain Views, Live Music, And Delicious Drinks At One Of New Jersey’s Best Wineries

New Jersey is known for its pizzas, its bagels, its pork roll sandwiches. Really, New Jersey is known for doing a lot of food quite well. But there’s something else New Jersey is good at that’s a bit of a local secret: wine. That’s right: there are so many amazing wineries in the state, producing some of the best wine in the country. One particular favorite is Old York Cellars Winery and Vineyard, which offers so much more than just wine.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy