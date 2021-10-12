The Jersey Shore’s Best Hors D’oeuvres Are Made In Point Pleasant, New Jersey
Appetizer or hors d'oeuvre, what's the difference?. Thanks to our friends at Encore Catering, we have the answer... Time Eaten: Hors d’oeuvres are typically served before the meal even begins, while appetizers tend to indicate the beginning of the meal. An hors d’oeuvre isn’t considered to be part of the meal, but appetizers are usually chosen specifically to compliment the following courses.943thepoint.com
