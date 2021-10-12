CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Will Be Especially Meaningful To Longtime Fans, According To Ellen Pompeo

By Heidi Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grey’s Anatomy fans waiting for Kate Walsh to make her return to the ABC medical drama got a treat after last week’s episode. Specifically, a sneak peek of Season 18’s “Hotter Than Hell” not only confirmed Walsh’s return but also gave an epic callback to Addison Montgomery’s introduction in Season 1. And according to lead star Ellen Pompeo, fans should be on the lookout for more Easter eggs throughout the season.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Major Grey's Anatomy Rumor Says Jerrika Hinton's Exit May Have Had To Do With Ellen Pompeo

Another day, another Grey’s Anatomy rumor. Thanks to the new tell-all book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, tea is getting spilled every which way regarding the long-running ABC medical drama. Following reports about Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl, fans can now chew on what is supposedly the "real" reason why Jerrika Hinton departed from Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Stephanie Edwards after just five years. And would it surprise anyone to know it allegedly had something to do with Ellen Pompeo?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans were thrilled when it was confirmed that the hugely popular medical drama will return for an 18th season later this year, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ellen Pompeo’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 3 Little Ones

In addition to a successful career as an actress, Ellen Pompeo is the proud mother of three children. Find out more about her adorable brood, here. Ellen Pompeo, 51, is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, most known for her role on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The ABC star is also mother to three children whom she shares with husband Chris Ivery, 54, a record producer and sometimes writer. Ellen met Chris in 2003, before she rose to stardom on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2007 after quietly dating for three years. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May and son Eli Christopher.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Ellen Pompeo
UPI News

'Grey's Anatomy': Scott Speedman returns as series regular

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Scott Speedman is returning to Grey's Anatomy. The 46-year-old actor surprised fans by reprising Dr. Nick Marsh in the Season 18 premiere Thursday. Speedman previously appeared in a Season 14 episode where Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) saved his kidney. The Season 18 premiere showed Meredith (Pompeo) visit Minnesota, where she ran into Nick (Speedman).
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18, Dr. Meredith Grey faces a tormenting dilemma about her new job prospect. It provides her with the opportunity to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, but the entire ordeal will be extremely challenging for Meredith. On the other hand, Owen ends up being deeply affected by a father-son pair who are admitted after a car accident. For more details about the latest events, you can read our comprehensive recap. Now, in case you’re looking for updates on the third episode, we have got your back! Here’s everything you need to know.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Different Seasons#Abc#Nbd#Grey S Anatomy
purewow.com

Fan-Favorite Character Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in Brand-New Promo

It’s the moment Grey’s Anatomy fans have been waiting for: Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Season 18, episode two of the popular series aired on ABC last night, and the installment was followed by a never-before-seen promo for next week’s episode. The trailer...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Fans React to First Look at Kate Walsh's Return

Kate Walsh has officially scrubbed in as Dr. Addison Montgomery. Following Thursday's all-new episode of the hit ABC series, Grey's Anatomy fans got their first look at Walsh's return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in a sneak peek clip for an upcoming episode, and it immediately sent fans into overdrive.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
97ZOK

Is this Grey’s Anatomy’s Last Season? Stars of the Show Pop Into Rockford to Spill Details

It's not every day you get the chance to talk to two of the stars of your favorite show, but hey, you take the chance when you get it. Is Grey's Anatomy my favorite show of all time? I think Friends or Desperate Housewives probably takes that label, but Grey's Anatomy has been in my life now almost twice as long as they have so it's a huge deal when I get to the chance to talk to any of the actors on the show.
ROCKFORD, IL
Elite Daily

The Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Premiere Had An Easter Egg From The Very First Ep

Something’s afoot at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but you’ll have to be an eagle-eyed superfan to catch it. Ellen Pompeo just revealed such a fun detail about the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 that you may have missed. ICYMI, Season 18 Episode 1 featured a very familiar-looking ‘fit for Meredith Grey, and no, it wasn’t your imagination. On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Oct. 7, Ellen Pompeo confirmed a Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Easter egg, and it’s so good.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: Some Kind of Tomorrow (Season 18 Episode 2)

Grey-Sloan Memorial is working on getting its groove back. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 2, “Some Kind of Tomorrow,” Richard brings back competition and even a little fun for the residents to try to get them to the level they should be at right now. It’s fairly fun to...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Reveals Incident With Denzel Washington

Ead star and show producer Ellen Pompeo shared her encounter with the director Denzel Washington on one of her episodes of the “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo” podcast. The star shared her fight with Washington on set to her podcast guest, Patrick Dempsey, on her latest edition on September 29.
CELEBRITIES
film-book.com

GREY’S ANATOMY: Season 18, Episode 3: Hotter Than Hell TV Show Trailer [ABC]

ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18, Episode 3: Hotter Than Hell TV show trailer has been released. Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Kim Raver, Greg Germann, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Debbie Allen, and Jason George.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy