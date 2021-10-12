Why Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Will Be Especially Meaningful To Longtime Fans, According To Ellen Pompeo
Grey’s Anatomy fans waiting for Kate Walsh to make her return to the ABC medical drama got a treat after last week’s episode. Specifically, a sneak peek of Season 18’s “Hotter Than Hell” not only confirmed Walsh’s return but also gave an epic callback to Addison Montgomery’s introduction in Season 1. And according to lead star Ellen Pompeo, fans should be on the lookout for more Easter eggs throughout the season.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0