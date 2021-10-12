Denver nonprofit provides resources as domestic violence incidents rise
DENVER — Domestic violence can be a hard topic to discuss, but there are people and organizations ready to help when needed. "Advocates that work at community-based programs such as SafeHouse Denver are able to speak confidentially with survivors of domestic violence. So, survivors of domestic violence actually have privilege with us,” SafeHouse Denver Director of Counseling and Advocacy Abby Hansen said.www.9news.com
Comments / 0