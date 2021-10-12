Denver nonprofit provides resources as domestic violence incidents rise

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a shooting that killed a woman in an east Denver apartment in 2019. Sean Landrock, 27, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and child abuse, according to court documents. He was sentenced Friday to the maximum of 48 years in prison for second-degree murder, plus an additional three years for child abuse, according to prosecutors.

