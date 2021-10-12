CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS, FedEx, USPS release holiday shipping dates as retailers brace for more supply chain disruption

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it’s not yet Halloween, mail carriers UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have released their recommended deadlines to ship packages in time for the holidays. Pandemic supply chain woes have industry experts warning consumers to shop early, but shipping deadlines are relatively consistent with past years. For

Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS

Make sure you get those holiday gifts shipped early this year. The stores may still be full of Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations, but the nation’s shipping companies are already preparing for Christmas. The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries. The ship-by dates aren’t much different than years' past, but retailers and consumers will have more obstacles in getting those gifts to loved ones.
USPS, FEDEX, AND UPS announce dates for shipping Christmas presents

It’s not even Halloween yet, but you might want to start thinking about any holidays gifts you might want to send to loved ones. The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS have released the final dates for shipping Christmas gifts. According to the Postal Service, if customers want their packages to get there on time and wish to send their packages through retail ground, they must mail them by December 15th. First class packages must be shipped by December 17th, and customers must send priority mail by December 18th. Overall, The Postal Service recommends consumers mail gifts before December 6th, as that’s the date when customer traffic increases significantly. FedEx has similar guidelines: home delivery and ground packages must be shipped by December 15th; FedEx Express Saver and 3Day Freight have limited flexibility but must be sent by December 21st. FedEx 2Day packages must be sent by December 22nd. UPS for 3-day select shipping you must mail stuff by December 21st, 2-day air must be sent by December 22nd, and next-day air must be sent by December 23rd. All domestic and ground-based shipping through UPS will depend on the region but will average between one and five days. Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? (Yahoo)
USPS experiencing delays in shipping

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — USPS is slowing some mail delivery thanks to the entity’s new 10-year plan. Slower service and higher prices are not the combinations most consumers are looking for, but that may be the case with the United States Postal Service-at least in the short term. “Actually I’ve been...
Christmas season earlier due to mail carrier deadlines

You will have a few days less to play Santa this year after FedEx, the United States Postal Service, and United Parcel Service released their recommendations for mailing packages in time for Christmas. USPS and FedEx are telling their customers to put their packages in the mail no later than...
