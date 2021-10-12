CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portillo's seeks up to $405 million with IPO

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, aims to raise up to $405.4 million with its initial public offering. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20

Cheddar News

Chicago Hot Dog Restaurant Portillo's Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Fast-casual restaurant Portillo's made its IPO debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, and CEO and President Michael Osanloo joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to go into the decision behind taking the company public. He also discussed pushing through the pandemic when the restaurant industry was struggling to sustain itself. "We've never closed a restaurant in 58 years," Osanloo noted. "Every one of our restaurants is profitable, and we're thrilled to keep building off of that incredibly strong foundation."
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Portillo’s stock rises nearly 50% in its public debut

Investors feasted on the shares of Portillo’s, bidding up the value of the company’s stock Thursday by almost 50% after its initial public offering. After launching at $20 per share, the stock rose steadily in the first trading session, ending Thursday at $29.10 after spending much of the afternoon higher than $30. Underwriters brought to market 20.27 million shares of the restaurant chain, long a Chicago favorite.
CHICAGO, IL
Money Morning

Why Portillo’s Stock Could Double After the IPO

Buying Portillo's stock today is like buying Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) before the 345% return. In other words, if you think of this as "just another restaurant IPO," you will be sorely disappointed in five years. The legendary fast-casual restaurant, known for hot dogs, made itself a household...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Portillo's stock debuts with a 30% gain after Chicago street food company raises $405.4 million in IPO

Portillo's Inc. received a nice ovation in its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago street food company's stock opened 30% above its IPO price, and then rose further. The company raised $405.4 million as it sold 20.27 million shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $20 a share, or at the top of the expected range of between $17 and $20 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $26.00 at 10:59 a.m. ET for 2.46 million shares. It has edged higher since to trade up 32.6% at $26.52, representing a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion, according to FactSet. The company's upbeat debut came on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF surged 1.2% in morning trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Portillo’s CEO: IPO day is ‘like a rollercoaster’

Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo described Thursday—the day his 67-unit fast casual became a publicly traded company—as a rollercoaster ride. “You’ve got to be really happy to strap in and go up and down,” Osanloo said just hours after Portillo’s stock began trading under the ticker PTLO on NASDAQ.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

P10 to go public after IPO prices below the expected range, valuing company at $1.4 billion

P10 Inc. is all set to go public Thursday, as the Texas-based alternative asset management company's initial public offering priced overnight at $12 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The company sold 11.5 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $138.0 million, while selling shareholders 8.5 million shares to raise $102.0 million. With a total of 117.16 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $1.41 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "PX." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS
NWI.com

Portillo's pricing stock at $20 per share as it launches IPO

You can own a slice of Chicagoland favorite Portillo's for just $20. Portillo's, which has eateries in Merrillville and Homewood, announced it would price its initial public offering of 20.27 million shares of common stock at $20 per share. The company, which is currently eyeing an expansion to the Tri-Town, also is granting underwriters a 30-day option of buying an addition three million shares.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
MarketRealist

Fast Food Chain Portillo’s Is Set to Have IPO on October 21

Portillo’s will make its highly anticipated public debut on Oct. 21. It’s expected to raise approximately $375 million. The money raised will help the fast food chain pay off its total debt of $479 million. Its shares are expected to be priced at about $18.50 each. Bank of America, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Piper Sandler are some of the banks that will serve as the underwriters for the IPO. Portillos looks to become a global competitor in the fast food industry. Should you buy the stock?
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
finovate.com

Zopa Raises $304 Million Ahead of IPO

Peer-to-peer lending platform and digital bank Zopa landed $304 million (£220 million) this week. The investment marks Zopa’s largest round to-date, and brings the U.K.-based company’s total funding to $792 million. According to TechCrunch, today’s funding, which follows a $28 million investment received earlier this year, gives Zopa a post-money...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Rent the Runway aims to raise up to $362 million in IPO

Fashion rentals company Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking to raise up to $362 million in its initial public offering, putting the company’s valuation at about $1.3 billion. In an amended IPO filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it will offer 17.25 million shares at between $18 and $21 a share.
BROOKLYN, NY
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway seeks to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece in IPO

Fashion rental company Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece, according to an amended initial public offering filing late Monday. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based company filed for its IPO earlier this month. The company listed losses of $7.44 a share in the six months ended in July, compared with a loss of $7.91 a share in the same period in 2020. Revenue in the first six months of this year fell to $80.2 million, from $88.5 million in the same period a year ago. Rent the Runway plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker RENT, and Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters. Board members include actress, author and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Nike Inc. vice president Melanie Harris.
BEAUTY & FASHION

