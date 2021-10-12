Vuse gets FDA backing amid broad review of e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots Wednesday, the next step in making them a reality. The FDA also said that mixing and matching vaccines is safe. Last week, a panel of FDA outside advisers voted to endorse the third doses of the Moderna and second doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices will meet Thursday to review the FDA’s decision on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and vote on its recommendations. If approved, the CDC will then review the panel’s recommendations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky would then likely issue guidance on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and who should get them. Once that guidance is issued, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters can be rolled out. The CDC panel is also expected to vote Thursday on mixing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. If approved, that would mean, for example, that a person who was vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson could get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a booster.

