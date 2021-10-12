CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Vuse gets FDA backing amid broad review of e-cigarettes

 10 days ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized British American Tobacco Plc’s e-cigarette Vuse and its tobacco-flavored pods, the first major e-cigarette products cleared in a sweeping review of whether millions of cigarette alternatives have a public health benefit. Vuse is the first vape-type product from a major company to

