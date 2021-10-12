Reba McEntire Reveals Idea for Her Next Album and It Sounds Amazing

With her new album out, Reba McEntire has been answering fan questions about the release and much more. She even talks about her next possible project. With basically three albums worth of music in one, Revived, Remixed, Revisited has given fans a lot to listen to. There are also so many great Reba hits that are throughout the set. The Revisited songs produced by Dave Cobb are my favorite. But, what about her next project?