Standard Stars: Northridge High senior Ema Thompson

Frontier Academy records two runner-up finishes, in Brush: Frontier Academy’s boys (67 points) and its girls (89) were both runners-up in the Patriot League Championships. Liberty Common won the boys team title with 55 points. Resurrection Christian was fourth (119), University placed fifth (128), Eaton was sixth (136), and Valley placed seventh (156) out of eight scoring teams in the boys standings. Liberty Common also won the girls team title with 22 points. Resurrection Christian placed fourth (97), Eaton was fifth (97), and University finished sixth (117) out of six scoring teams. Individually, Eaton junior Logan Gullett won the boys race in 16:19.30. Resurrection Christian freshman Jackson Fagerlin was second (17:10.80), and Valley junior Caleb Caciari finished third (17:25.20). Liberty Common sophomore Isabel Allori won the girls race in 18:50.10. Eaton sophomore Andie Rasmussen was the runner-up (19:37.50).

GREELEY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO