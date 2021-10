As great a basketball player as Michael Jordan was, he might be an even better businessman, dabbling in everything from restaurant chains to sports apparel. The hoops legend-turned-investment-mogul added to his business portfolio last year by purchasing a controlling stake in what is now known as 23XI Racing, competing as one of the top teams in NASCAR. Jordan recently sat down to talk auto-racing with Craig Melvin (husband of former SportsCenter anchor and current CBS Sports reporter Lindsay Czarniak) in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO