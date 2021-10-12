Michigan lawmaker spotted wearing 'Q' pin at Trump-endorsed election rally at state capitol

A Michigan state representative wore what appeared to be a QAnon pin at a pro-Trump rally demanding an investigation into the 2020 election results outside the statehouse in Lansing on Tuesday.

State Rep. Daire Rendon addressed the crowd in support of election investigations. When questioned about the pin, which bore a “Q” in a possible reference to the right-wing QAnon conspiracy, she said , "That is a flag with a Q on it.”

“Q” referenced “the highest level of security in the federal government,” she added.

“So now they’re telling us that there was nothing wrong with the election that we all saw had our candidate way ahead on the night of the election,” Rendon said at the rally. “Come on, we’re not that stupid. We know better. And now we’ve seen the evidence. Evidence from Maricopa County, evidence from Antrim County. We’ve seen a lot of evidence. Why doesn’t anyone else want to see it?”

Michigan House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski spoke to the media at the rally about the danger of saying the election was undermined but was shouted down by protesters.



“This rhetoric that is inflammatory, that builds on lies, that undermines our democracy absolutely inflames people and has led to danger and insurrection once already in our nation’s capital,” she said.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed the Michigan rally on Friday, which reporters credited with boosting attendance at the event.

“The Voter Fraud is beyond what anyone can believe,” Trump said in a statement. “Anyone who cares about our Great Country should attend, because unless we look to the past and fix what happened, we won’t have a future or a Country.”

The group demanded an independent audit of the 2020 election results that showed President Joe Biden won Michigan by 3%. The Election Board has already performed 250 audits that have upheld the results .

"It’s disgraceful to see the former president and his enablers in the Michigan legislature continue to undermine faith in what was a successful, secure election, executed exceptionally well by over 1500 clerks & affirmed by 250+ audits conducted by professional election officials," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a tweet thread .

"By lying to the people of Michigan these 'leaders' put their own partisan ambitions ahead of the truth & the needs of our state & country. Their goal is to cause so much frustration & confusion that people give up, disengage, stop voting & thereby stop holding them accountable," Benson added. "I have faith that the people of Michigan will see through this charade and that voters on both sides of the aisle will choose truth, and continue to believe in their voices, their votes and their authority to hold their elected officials accountable."

The QAnon conspiracy theorizes that “the world is run by a secret cabal of pedophiles who worship Satan and are plotting against President Trump,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

QAnon also played a part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and federal authorities have connected at least 27 defendants with the conspiracy theory, according to records reviewed by the Associated Press .

Rendon did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment on the meaning of her pin.

