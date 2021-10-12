Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Yuma County through 545 PM MDT At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eckley, or 9 miles east of Yuma, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Yuma County, including the following locations... Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 268 and 270. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH