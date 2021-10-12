West End fentanyl dealer gets 30 years in prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected drug dealer in Greene County has pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Jonathon Teagarden was taken into custody during a raid at his home in Washington Township, Greene County last year. The Greene County District Attorney says police found heroin, crystal meth, fentanyl, cash, and guns in the home. (Courtesy: Greene Co. DA’s Office) “My office is very pleased that this was a successful investigation, successful prosecution that we removed, we saved lots of lives by removing bundles of grams of methamphetamine off the street” said Greene County District Attorney David Russo. Russo says this may be part of a much larger organization and the investigation is continuing.

GREENE COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO