Public Safety

West End fentanyl dealer gets 30 years in prison

By Torsten Ove
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West End drug dealer described by a federal judge as the most disruptive defendant he’s ever seen is headed to federal prison for 30 years for distributing fentanyl and possession of illegal guns. U.S. District Judge David Cercone on Tuesday imposed that term on Lynell Guyton, 32, formerly of...

