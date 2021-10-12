CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

2021 Election: Wilmington councilman Clifford Barnett seeks second term

By Port City Daily staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON –– Clifford Barnett is seeking a second term on the Wilmington City Council. Port City Daily has sent a questionnaire to every candidate running in municipal elections and has dropped its paywall on the profiles to help voters make informed decisions ahead of the 2021 election year. (Though, your support of local, independent journalism is appreciated through a monthly subscription. Also, consider signing up for Port City Daily’s free newsletter, Wilmington Wire, to get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.)

