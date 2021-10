An underwater fish cam installed along Gore Creek by the town’s watershed education coordinator had been serving as an educational tool when it went live in July. But an alert resident who had been observing the feed for several weeks in her quest to learn to fish took it a step further after noticing something unusual about the water on Sept. 19. She took a screenshot of the feed describing the water as “clouding up” that day and a few days later sent it to authorities who were already investigating a fish kill event at Mill and Gore creeks. The screenshot has been helpful to investigators as they work to piece together a timeline of activities to pinpoint the cause of the fish kill, which was identified Sept. 20 by members of the public.

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO