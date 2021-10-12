Snow Peak’s annual branded retreat engages fans creatively and authentically
Driving into the verdant box canyon in Oregon’s Tygh Valley, just a couple hours east of Portland, we found ourselves in a massive clearing, filled with tents, vans, firepits, and people. Lots of people. This year’s Snow Peak Way, a weekend retreat from Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak, brought together almost 150 consumers, Snow Peak staff, and their families (including a delightful abundance of corgis).www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
Comments / 0