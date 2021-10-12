CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowans with disabilities should receive the same access to exclusivity as other minority groups

By Nichole Shaw
thegazette.com
 7 days ago

Diversity, equity and inclusion have become common buzzwords in job applications over the past year and a half. That mainly has to do with a public outcry for better, more equitable practices and policies from employers to foster accountability. For employers, that looks like not only obtaining, but retaining a workforce which reflects the makeup of their surrounding environment and community. While people often think of race and gender in relation to DEI efforts, the scope of accountability expands much further beyond those demographics. Disability awareness remains a mystery that is seldom approached or acknowledged in these discussions for fair and equal treatment in the workplace.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

Students should have access to menstrual supplies. Period.

“I have to miss school next week because I’m getting my period; I don’t have money to buy supplies, and the shelter and school don’t have any.” I was shocked by my 13-year-old patient’s words. I am a pediatrician, and my colleagues and I provide medical care at family shelters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
arizonadailyindependent.com

Access To Affordable Healthcare Should Be A Concern For Every Arizonan

Access to affordable healthcare, child care, paid family leave and other critical issues should be a concern for every Arizonian and American alike. It’s especially a concern for small business owners like me who are mothers and are worried about providing for their families and keeping them safe. Our recovery still hangs in the balance, but some of these challenges can be addressed now by Congress passing the Build Back Better plan to invest in healthcare, child care, paid family leave and other critical issues for middle class Americans and small businesses.
ARIZONA STATE
hometownsource.com

Having a ‘severe enough’ disability is a common misconception to receive an assistance dog

One of the perceptions Can Do Canines clients often share is that they debated considering an assistance dog because they didn’t feel their disability was severe enough to warrant receiving one. Sometimes it’s because they are relatively young, or they do not use an assistive device, or for whatever reason, they feel that someone else is more deserving.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
KOEL 950 AM

25 Things Exclusive to Iowans and Their State

We Iowans know that the place we come from and the collection of people we're a part of is unique. I mean, with all this corn, you've got to be a little different, right?. Here are 25 things that make Iowa stand out from the rest. A personal story I...
IOWA STATE
Augusta Free Press

VPBD grant to study information accessibility for people with disabilities

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities has awarded a $100,000 grant to Management Support Solutions to study the availability of information that helps people with developmental disabilities and their families access community services. The report will include recommendations and strategies to...
ADVOCACY
thegazette.com

Aid lets Iowa day cares hire more, but not pay more

DES MOINES — Iowa’s child care providers continue to tread financially troubled waters after being thrown a much-needed lifeline via federal COVID-19 relief funds. Like all sectors of the economy, the child care industry was hard hit when coronavirus arrived in Iowa in March 2020. However, unlike some businesses and services, Iowa’s for-profit, nonprofit, group homes and others that take care of small children were allowed to continue as essential operations.
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Hy-Vee prepares for federal vaccine rule

Communication circulated among Hy-Vee employees statewide last week regarding the company’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s emergency order requiring federal employees be vaccinated set social media rumbling. Many who posted and commented appeared to believe that a video posted on the West Des Moines-based grocery retailer’s staff website and a...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Physical Disability#Iowans#Dei#Cdc
thegazette.com

Opponents more vocal, but survey finds Iowans support affordable housing development

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa plans to launch an effort to rebrand affordable housing as simply housing for those people “who keep our communities thriving and vibrant,” according to an Iowa Finance Authority spokeswoman. Armed with research showing Iowans support more affordable housing in their communities and neighborhoods, the IFA plans...
IOWA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Food access should be a PRIME concern for Congress

In a speech at Bradley University in September 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower told the crowd, “You know, farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you’re a thousand miles from the cornfield.”. Even though it was said 65 years ago that statement rings strangely true for North...
AGRICULTURE
KWTX

Retired and disabled veterans receiving largest pay raise in decades

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - As inflation continues to rise, so does the cost of living for many Central Texans, including veterans. Military retirees and veterans with disabilities are about to see their monthly paychecks go up by nearly 6 percent, the largest annual increase in more than a decade.
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Society
Concord Monitor

Groups ask for remote public access to Legislature in 2022

A group of 25 health providers and advocacy organizations is asking New Hampshire legislative leaders to once again allow remote public access to the Legislature during the upcoming 2022 session. “As you often remind us, the State House is the people’s house, and public input and the right to know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas City Star

How can Kansas City be more accessible? ‘Recognize that disabled people are here’

“The vast majority of nondisabled people don’t see — and certainly don’t feel — the experiences of disabled folks.”. That line from Kansas City author Rebekah Taussig’s memoir “Sitting Pretty” succinctly sums up her experience living in the metro area as a disabled person who uses a wheelchair. Taussig, who grew up in Overland Park, lives in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, with her husband, Micah, and young son, Otto.
KANSAS CITY, KS
foxillinois.com

Another minority group challenges legislative redistricting maps

The Illinois African Americans for Equitable Redistricting (IAAER) has become the latest Illinois group to challenge the legislative redistricting maps that were signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on September 24th. The IAAER filed a 65-page complaint with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) asking them to investigate...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy