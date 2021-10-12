The ‘Home Alone’ Reboot is Nostalgic in the Worst Possible Way
You know the story, you lived through the first two, but now Disney+ is revamping the iconic children’s Christmas hit Home Alone for a whole nw audience. The first trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the reboot of the classic Macaulay Culkin smash has been released and it’s another cocktail of mayhem, misdemeanours and a shocking lack of maternal intuition. It does make you wonder, why can’t movie studios leave the classics (home) alone?manofmany.com
