CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Progress at Juniper Ridge

By Jack Harvel
bendsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1,500-acre area of Juniper Ridge was sold to the City of Bend for $1 by Deschutes County in 1990, and has since been considered for a number of different purposes. The land was given under the pretense that it would be “employment land,” zoned commercial, industrial or mixed use. An ambitious master plan that imagined a four-year university, neighborhoods, a town center and industrial areas was scrapped during the Great Recession, and since then ideas for the land have come and gone. But, with sewer infrastructure built and plans to extend roads, the land can now accommodate some of the long-awaited projects.

www.bendsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday is announcing its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Affordable Housing#Land Area#Legislature#The Bend City Council#Juniper Ridge
Reuters

Brazil Senate report drops call for homicide charge against Bolsonaro -reports

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating Brazil's handling of COVID-19 have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors, Brazilian media reported Wednesday. Senators leading the congressional probe met late Tuesday to discuss a report prepared by...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy