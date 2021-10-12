CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'Overwhelmed' Pediatricians Balance Increased COVID Testing, Staffing Shortages

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – When 14-month-old Liam isn’t feeling well, his mother Heidi Chang says she’s had to get creative when it comes to seeing his pediatrician. “We have a lot of back and forth with her,” Chang said. “We do a lot of phone sessions or stuff like that or we just email the pediatrician. I think they are so overwhelmed they don’t really want us to come in if it’s not that big of a deal.”

boreal.org

Video: Essentia pediatricians support COVID vaccine for kids

Parents are coming in with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for their children. And Essentia Health pediatricians are supporting the vaccinations. "We think it's safe, effective, and necessary," shared Dr. Shar Valentine. "All of the pediatricians have vaccinated their children with all the standard vaccines, the way they recommend to all of their patients. I would say the COVID vaccine is just as important as any of the other vaccines we administer."
KIDS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

CPS CEO Blames Staffing Shortage for Test Delays

Chicago Public Schools has been slow to fully scale up COVID-19 testing. New Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says by the end of last week, testing had made it to all but a dozen CPS schools, but also as of late last week, less than 4% of students had consented to participate.
CHICAGO, IL
WBOY 12 News

WV’s COVID Crisis: Hospital staffing shortages and the toll it’s taking inside the ICU and beyond

***AUTHOR’S NOTE: Under ordinary circumstances, most hospitals would not grant media access to their ICU, nor would our news organization seek it. The extreme seriousness of the situation in hospitals across West Virginia led WVU Medicine officials and us to come to the conclusion that this information needed to get out to the public. While […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
cw34.com

Recovery centers face staffing shortages

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rehabilitation centers are facing staffing shortages as mental health professionals are becoming increasingly more difficult to come by. Molly May, the Executive Director at Retreat Behavioral Health, says they're keeping up with their patient load amid the shortages, but since the rollout of the vaccine, admissions have gone up.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

At-home COVID tests soon to increase in stores

Two years into the pandemic and testing is still falling short from where it should be. Nationwide, at home rapid tests are hard to come by. A quick search on Amazon will leave you wondering if any tests are in stock, while some sellers are charging upwards of $1,000 for the antigen test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Shortage of COVID rapid tests lead to limitations for pharmacies

Raleigh, N.C. — Local pharmacies are limiting the amount of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can purchase due to a shortage of rapid testing supplies across the country. At pharmacies like Hayes Barton Pharmacy in Raleigh, pharmacists are saying they're experiencing the shortage firsthand. The CDC warned of this shortage...
RALEIGH, NC
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Health care industry challenged by COVID surge, staffing shortages

It’s not often I write openly to you in this way — speaking about current events in the health care industry and specifically at Ridgeview. The last editorial I shared was November 2020 in which I addressed the first COVID-19 surge. At that time, I acknowledged that you may be “COVID-message fatigued,” yet it is important to address the topic again, in addition to other current health care challenges.
HEALTH SERVICES
fox17.com

Vanderbilt pediatricians see increase in children with MIS-C after latest COVID-19 surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pediatricians at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt have noticed an increase in the number of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). Since May 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health says more than 195 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the state. The number of cases has more than tripled since early February, when Vanderbilt says the CDC showed around 50 cases in Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
KHON2

Pharmacies across Hawaii see shortage of at-home COVID tests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At-home COVID testing kits are convenient and give fast results; however, they have started to become rare to find over-the-counter. For weeks, orders for at-home COVID tests from Maui’s Mauliola Pharmacy have been placed on back order. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning...
HAWAII STATE
wdrb.com

Hospitals facing staffing shortages relying on traveling nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana hospitals are hiring a large number of traveling nurses to keep up with staffing shortages, FOX59 reported Tuesday. Hospitals are spending millions of dollars to fill empty positions. And a company who provides travel nurses said there's been a significant increase in demand over the last few months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wenatchee World

Rapid COVID-19 tests increasingly scarce, pricey as demand jumps

NEW YORK — Surging demand for COVID-19 tests from U.S. employers has exacerbated a nationwide shortage of rapid tests in recent weeks and is driving up costs for state and local testing programs, according to industry executives and state officials. Testmakers including Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corp. and LumiraDX Ltd. are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Toronto hospital network to require organ transplant patients to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- Canada’s largest transplant centre has enacted a precedent-setting policy requiring that patients be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be considered for a life-saving organ transplant. The decision – one carefully debated by doctors at Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) – affects some 4,300...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
1310kfka.com

Staffing shortage hits CSU’s veterinary hospital

Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital is cutting back on emergency hours due to a staffing shortage. The hospital won’t be accepting dogs, cats, and exotic pets between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. through at least the end of this month. The hospital tells the Coloradoan they’re down three veterinarians and are struggling to fill positions as private practice vets often pay better. They hope to reopen fully in November when one vet on leave will return. For the full story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
COLORADO STATE
KEYC

Senior living organizations face staffing shortages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While much has been made about the stress that COVID-19 has placed on Minnesota hospitals, the state’s long-term care industry says it is facing its worst-ever workforce shortage. Leaders from senior living organizations throughout the state say they have about 23,000 job openings. That is about...
MANKATO, MN

