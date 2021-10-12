‘Overwhelmed’ Pediatricians Balance Increased COVID Testing, Staffing Shortages

BOSTON (CBS) – When 14-month-old Liam isn’t feeling well, his mother Heidi Chang says she’s had to get creative when it comes to seeing his pediatrician. “We have a lot of back and forth with her,” Chang said. “We do a lot of phone sessions or stuff like that or we just email the pediatrician. I think they are so overwhelmed they don’t really want us to come in if it’s not that big of a deal.”