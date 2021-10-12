CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, GA

Cairo sweeps Jenkins in first round

Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 7 days ago

SAVANNAH — The Cairo Syrupmaids completed a sweep of their first-round Class AAAA state softball series with Jenkins on Tuesday, beating the Lady Warriors 7-1. Turner Baggett struck out seven and allowed just four hits, while the Syrupmaids’ offense collected 12 hits. Navayah Johnson had two hits and two RBIs...

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Harper, Bulldogs run past Cook

ADEL — Just two plays and Thomasville High School was in the end zone. When Malik Harper scored on the Bulldogs' second play from scrimmage on a 17-yard scamper, the Bulldogs established a lead they never surrendered en route to a 28-13 victory over Cook Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
THOMASVILLE, GA
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer Advances Over East In District First Round

The Mercer County Titans boys soccer team (9-8-2) defeated the East Jessamine Jaguars (9-9-1) in an exciting 2-1 victory to make it to the 46th district championship game. Not only did they get the win, but they celebrated four seniors beforehand: James Johnston, Jonah Lewis, Chase Mobley and Hunter Booth.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
vanalstyneleader.com

Lady Panthers finish the first round of district play

The Lady Panthers have wrapped up the first round of district play. The district schedule is a home-and-away series with each team, and the top four teams move into the state playoffs. After completing the first round, the Lady Panthers are currently in fifth place. The district opponents are Celina, Aubrey, Anna, Melissa, Sanger, and Gainesville.
SPORTS
WRBI Radio

Girls Soccer Sectional First Round Recaps

In a Class 2A-27 first round match at Beech Grove, Batesville defeated Greensburg 4-0. The Bulldogs scored two goals in each half. BHS netters were recorded by Billie Puente, Jada Day, Lily Meyer and Tristan Rowlett. Assists came from Maggie Weberding and Sydney Slavin. Greensburg coach Ryan Morlan noted the...
BATESVILLE, IN
Sports
Mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell girls soccer falls in first round of playoffs

RAPID CITY — The Mitchell girls soccer team jumped out to an early lead and led at the halfway mark, but couldn’t withstand a second half surge from Rapid City Central in a 5-2 first round playoff defeat Tuesday night at Sioux Park. Sophomore forward Mia Mullenmeister put the No....
MITCHELL, SD
K-StateSports

First Round Victories Move Wildcats to SMU Challenge

DALLAS – The Kansas State women's tennis team earned four victories during the SMU Red and Blue Challenge on Friday (October 8) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas. "We had a good start on the tournament's first day to build off from," stated assistant coach Trang Huyhn-McClain. "We came...
KANSAS STATE
The Ada News

No. 1 Roff rallies past Granite in first round

EDMOND — The top-ranked Roff Tigers weren’t exactly rock-solid against No. 11 Granite Thursday morning at the Class B State Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe High School. But they were plenty good enough. Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch rallied from an early 3-0 deficit, shook off three errors and bolted past...
EDMOND, OK
Star-Banner

High school roundup: Saints sweep First Academy

Sophia Ochoa, Samantha Kreitenstein and Rylee Palmateer combined for 31 kills to lead the St. John volleyball team to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-18 defeat of visiting Leesburg First Academy on Tuesday night. Logan Wilemon added 18 digs and Ashley Downs passed out 31 assists for the Saints. St. John (14-5)...
SPORTS
coveringthecorner.com

Rays, Astros take first games of division round

Terry Pluto is talking to himself again. Among the interesting insights: He confirmed that the Guardians are unlikely to pick up Roberto Pérez’s option for next year, he expects the payroll to be higher than $70 million, and he doesn’t sound particularly optimistic about a José Ramírez extension. Not a...
MLB
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Dodge County sweeps Thomasville in softball first round matchup

Run outburst in the third inning and sealed the win and the series sweep with a seven-run sixth, taking it 19-5. The Lady Indians won the opener 15-4. Myla Still was 2-for-3 with a double, Makenna Gainous was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Gracen Hinson was 2-for-3 in the nightcap.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Mountain Mail

Lady Spartans sweep Center for first home win

The Salida High School girls’ volleyball team swept Center High School 3-0 Tuesday for the Lady Spartans’ first home win this season, improving their record to 4-8. SHS coach Haley Huffman said she tinkered with the team lineup for the fourth home game, and her players responded with 21 kills and 12 aces in the match against Center.
SALIDA, CO
Forsyth County News

Softball: Denmark bows out in first round of playoffs

Jessie DeNardo hit two home runs, but it wasn't enough to carry Denmark past North Gwinnett on Wednesday as the Danes fell 6-2 and 4-3. North Gwinnett struck first when Faw launched a two-run home run off Taylor Gajdik to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. DeNardo homered in the fourth to cut the lead in half, and after Faw added an RBI single to put the Bulldogs back out by two runs, DeNardo homered again to trim Denmark's deficit to one run.
SPORTS
harrodsburgherald.com

Lady Titans Beat Boyle In First Round Of Region

The first round of the 12th region championship took place Monday, Oct. 11, between the 46th district runner up Mercer County Lady Titans taking on the 45th district champion Boyle County Lady Rebels at Boyle County. This was the first match up this season for the teams and the Lady Titans came out triumphant to advance to the next round of regions, 1-0.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
tribuneledgernews.com

Sequoyah sweeps South Paulding in first round of playoffs

CANTON — Sequoyah found its footing early with a first-round postseason sweep of South Paulding. The Lady Chiefs took both games of the Tuesday night Class AAAAAA doubleheader — 2-1 and 7-1 — and punched their ticket to the second round, where they will travel to Lee County next week.
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Softball: Cherokee Bluff advances to second round with sweep of GAC

Cherokee Bluff exploded for 29 runs to blow past Greater Atlanta Christian and advance to the second round of the Class 3A softball tournament at home on Wednesday. The Bears swept the best of three series, 12-0, 17-0 behind the hard-to-hit pitching of Izzy Herren and stellar plate performances from Lauren Rule, Kate Herren and Tally Ragone.
SPORTS
Forsyth County News

Softball: Preview of first-round state playoff matchups

When: 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday; TBA Thursday, if necessary. Records: North Forsyth is 27-3 overall and 17-1 in Region 6-7A; Mill Creek is 13-11 overall and 4-7 in Region 8-7A. What to know: North Forsyth was utterly dominant during the regular season, winning 23 straight games at one point. The Raiders’ 5-4 loss to Buford on Sept. 27 ended that streak, while a 3-1 loss to Lambert on Saturday marked North’s third loss all season. The Raiders outscored their opponents 258-58 through 30 games. Senior Olivia Tyson has been fantastic in the circle, while Abby Castleberry, Ali Jones, Lauren Fields, Alexis Monroe and Lexie Durban play sharp defense across the infield. Sophomore Taylor Pipkins and freshman Logan Currie have also added a big boost at the plate for North’s potent offense. North beat Mill Creek 10-2 earlier this season, pounding 11 hits, including a two-run homer by Olivia Tyson.
FORSYTH, GA
NU Purple Eagles.com

Edholm Shoots Career-Low In First Round At Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Purple Eagles wrapped up the first round of the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday. The team is in eighth place with a team score of 283 (+3). Tyler Edholm led the Purple Eagles. He is tied for third place after firing a career-low 68 (-2) in the first round.
LEWISBURG, PA

