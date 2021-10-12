Jay-Z invests in Denver-based cannabis tech company Flowhub

Drake is having his way in music and now hopes to secure the same position in the cannabis industry. He recently confirmed his investment into OVO 40’s Bullrider company. As spotted on Hype Beast the “No Friends In The Industry” rapper joins OVO co-founder and producer, Noah “40” Shebib as an investor, partner and advisor. 40’s involvement with the brand was spurred by the brand’s namesake strain, Afghani Bullrider, which he credits as a life-changing product that has helped manage symptoms related to his decades long journey with multiple sclerosis. Drake now joins Bullrider, a subsidiary of Robes Inc., as co-owners alongside industry veterans 40, Maxim Zavet and Lorne Greenberg. The brand’s offerings have expanded to multiple high-grade strains, merchandise, retail and premium cannabis products.
