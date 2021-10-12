CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z invests in Denver-based cannabis tech company Flowhub

The investment will allow the cannabis retail company to expand its social equity program for dispensary owners.

Jay-Z Invests $19 Million in Marijuana Software Company – Report

Jay-Z has a knack for making boss move after boss move, and now he's expanding his involvement in the marijuana industry. According to a report from Forbes on Oct. 12, the billionaire rap mogul has invested $19 million in Flowhub, a cannabis point-of-sale company, based in Denver, that helps make the lives of dispensaries much easier.
Seeing Green: Drake Invests In OVO 40's Toronto Cannabis Company Bullrider

Drake is having his way in music and now hopes to secure the same position in the cannabis industry. He recently confirmed his investment into OVO 40’s Bullrider company. As spotted on Hype Beast the “No Friends In The Industry” rapper joins OVO co-founder and producer, Noah “40” Shebib as an investor, partner and advisor. 40’s involvement with the brand was spurred by the brand’s namesake strain, Afghani Bullrider, which he credits as a life-changing product that has helped manage symptoms related to his decades long journey with multiple sclerosis. Drake now joins Bullrider, a subsidiary of Robes Inc., as co-owners alongside industry veterans 40, Maxim Zavet and Lorne Greenberg. The brand’s offerings have expanded to multiple high-grade strains, merchandise, retail and premium cannabis products.
JAY-Z's Marcy Venture Partners Invests in 24-Year-Old Technologist, Spatial LABS Founder Iddris Sandu

JAY-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners added another blockchain investment to its profile with a recent collaboration with spatial LABS (sLABS), a tech incubator that focuses on the metaverse and blockchain-based products. The incubator’s founder, 24-year-old technologist Iddris Sandu, has built an impressive resume since he began working with big brands at...
Jay Z
How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
Kellogg's Hit with Lawsuit Over Its Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Things are getting a little wild at Kellogg’s. While the company has long made Strawberry Pop-Tarts, they are being sued for not having enough fruit. That’s right, not enough strawberries in the strawberry filling. Pop-Tarts are one of the more versatile and easy-to-eat breakfast foods. Room temperature, in the toaster,...
Royal experts say Meghan and Harry can't handle their money

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been investing in a lot of lucrative deals. However, the royal financial experts are concerned that there will be little or no return on their investment. Depleting their value?. Stepping down from the royal life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have financed...
Facebook is reportedly changing its name

Facebook is rebranding and changing its company name as soon as next week, according to The Verge. Apparently, the social media giant will have a new name that will reflect its focus on creating a metaverse. It’s also possibly connected to its unreleased social virtual reality world called Horizon Worlds. The social network itself will likely retain the Facebook branding and will be under a new parent company, along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. That would be similar to what Google did in 2015 when it put its various projects and divisions, along with itself, under its parent company Alphabet.
Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
4 Noses Brewing Buys Odd13 Brewing in Big Beer Move

Over the past six or seven years, 4 Noses Brewing and Odd13 Brewing have each made their mark as two of Colorado’s most important craft breweries. Now, the companies will go forward together. 4NB Holdings, the parent company of Broomfield-based 4 Noses, announced on October 19 that is has purchased Odd13 and will take over its Lafayette taproom and all of its intellectual property.
DBJ's 2021 Fast 50 rankings revealed, plus Inno on Fire winners

Find out how the Denver area’s fastest-growing privately held companies stack up in the 2021 Fast 50 rankings, and meet the winners of this year’s Inno on Fire program. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
