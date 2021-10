After being on the U.S. market for around 15 years, an e-cigarette has, for the first time, been authorized for sale by the Food and Drug Administration. The government agency announced on Oct. 12, 2021, that three products from the vaping company Vuse had been given the green light to be marketed, along with one device in which the approved cartridges are placed. Although limited in scope – the authorization only relates to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes and not the wider range of flavors that critics say are aimed at younger consumers – the move by the FDA is seen as a major development...

