Illinois State

Illinois Democrats push to end Parental Notification Abortion Law

By WTVO
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Governor Pritzker wants Illinois to remove a barrier for teenagers who want an abortion.

Current state law requires doctors to give parents at least 48-hours notice before performing an abortion on a girl 17 or younger. The law allows exceptions for victims of sexual abuse, or in cases of a medical emergency.

Abortion advocates have argued the law puts teen girls in high stress scenarios, and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth agrees.

“It is important that we do repeal parental notification laws, because it really does victimize, especially importantly, it victimizes young women who may have no other options, and they deserve, young women, deserve the right to a healthy medical system as much as adult women do,” Duckworth said.

Republicans have argued that having parents notified can actually create a support system for young women.

State lawmakers could debate the idea next week.

Delbert Nordbrock
7d ago

ah. parents are responsible for their children. look at the forms a parent or guardian has to sign for anything to do with their charge. why should a medical procedure be different.

Brad Kort
6d ago

Again, Democrats want to usurp parents rights. But hey, look how great Illinois is doing. They obviously know best in all matters.

Ronald Schergen
7d ago

A minor is just that no medical procedure should be allowed with out parental consent

