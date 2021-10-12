CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Do the Doctors Really Know?

By R Elena
migraine.com
 7 days ago

When I was young my migraines got so bad that I seriously considered using a drill to relieve the pain. I told the doctors that they came with airborne allergies and was told by a headache specialist that allergies do not cause migraines. I continued to take allergy medication to...

migraine.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing health issues." Read on to see what taking ibuprofen every day can do to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
mymodernmet.com

Harvard Doctor Explains the Simple Foods That Are Really Good for Your Brain

You might have heard of “brain foods” or “superfoods.” Talk of them is everywhere on the internet, particularly among social media influencers. While exaggerated and even harmful claims abound, respected doctors do know that some foods are good for the brain. In fact, these foods are ones you are probably familiar with and are easy to consciously incorporate into your diet. Harvard Medical School professor and Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Dr. Uma Naidoo has some simple suggestions for foods to boost your mood and protect cognition.
NUTRITION
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Allergies#Carbohydrates#Pollens
thekatynews.com

Five levels of drug addiction

There are many ways to measure things to know that at what point that thing can become excessive and at what point that thing can become too less. For example, let us use water as the example. Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is the bare minimum that humans need to function daily and if you are not drinking that then you are setting yourself up for future diseases as the water cleans the digestive track as well as the liver and the rest of the body altogether which won’t be happening if you drink less water. Therefore, if we drink more than 8 glasses, it could be harmful for the body, and if we drink less than 8 glasses of water a day, it could be harmful for the body as well.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Reason to Smoke Medical Marijuana, Say Doctors

America has experienced a sea change in attitudes toward legalized marjiuana. Recent surveys have found that 94% of Americans support legalizing medical marijuana, along with more than half of doctors. And there's a very good reason why. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
spring.org.uk

A Worrying Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Over half the people in the study had a vitamin B12 deficiency. Depression and lethargy can be signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Vitamin B12 deficiency is easy to rectify with supplements or by dietary changes. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to...
HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

What to Do If You Dislike Your Doctor

Finding the right doctor for your needs can be tough. Sometimes you need a specialist that is in short supply or it can just be difficult to find someone who is convenient for you. But when you find a doctor who you think might be right for you who you end up not liking, it can be even harder to deal with. You have a dilemma of whether to fire your doctor and look for someone else instead or to stick it out and try to resolve the issues that you are having with them. If you don’t like your doctor, these are some things that you should do.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy