Teachers & Educators Can Get FREE McD’s For A Week, NYC Neighborhood Named One Of Coolest In World, Awesome Steamed Cheeseburgers In CT & More- The Rehash!

Citi ThankYou Choice Hotels Partnership: Solid Value with Preferred Hotels. I pontificate plenty about my favorite card issuer, Amex. However, Citi has increasingly thrown us wacky, but good, news and recently provided more to ponder. Citi just surprised us by announcing that they have linked up with Choice Hotels for points transfers. This addresses one major flaw I previously described about Citi – its dearth of domestic partners. Not only that, Citi addresses another weakness with this development – its complete lack of hotel partners. And, best of all, the transfer ratio is one ThankYou Point to two Choice points! Upon hearing of this new partnership and transfer ratio, my brain went directly to a unique Choice partnership – Preferred Hotels and Resorts. Today, I’ll provide several examples of how to obtain high value out of the Citi ThankYou Choice Hotels partnership via the Preferred Hotels and Resorts program.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 HOURS AGO