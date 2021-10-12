CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dillon Brooks hand fracture to be reassessed in two to three weeks

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1po5IY_0cPJcLSQ00
Dillon Brooks has missed all of the Grizzlies? four preseason contests thus far as a result of a sore right thigh. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Grizzlies have announced that swingman Dillon Brooks is suffering from a left hand fracture and will be reassessed in two to three weeks.

Memphis noted that, after normal imaging was conducted on players ahead of the Grizzlies’ 2021-22 season, the club decided that Brooks should undergo further treatment for the hand to heal.

The 6-7 wing out of Oregon averaged a career-best 17.2 PPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.2 SPG last season, to go along with 2.9 RPG, playing 67 out of 72 games for Memphis. He also posted a shooting line of .419/.344/.815.

Brooks, 25, was sidelined for eight weeks earlier this summer after breaking his hand in two locations. By September, the Grizzlies had expected him to be a full participant in their training camp. Brooks has missed all of the Grizzlies’ four preseason contests thus far as a result of a sore right thigh.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies cut ex-lottery pick Kris Dunn, two others

The Grizzlies have waived former lottery pick Kris Dunn, the team announced Saturday in a press release. Matthew Hurt and David Stockton have also been cut, as Memphis finalizes its roster for the regular season. Dunn, 27, began his career with Minnesota after being selected with the fifth pick of...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies sign Jaren Jackson Jr. to four-year, $105M extension

The Grizzlies and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. reached an agreement on a rookie scale extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Agent Austin Brown of CAA Basketball tells Wojnarowski that Jackson is signing a four-year, $105M extension with the team. It will go into effect in 2022-23. Jackson, 22, was...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks cut ex-lottery pick Brandon Knight, Aamir Simms, M.J. Walker

The Knicks have made their end-of-preseason roster cuts, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that the team placed Brandon Knight, Aamir Simms, and M.J. Walker on waivers. All three players are candidates to join the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G League affiliate. Having released Knight,...
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: 3 bold predictions for Ja Morant in 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently knee-deep in training camp. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll learn a lot about a team that underwent rapid turnover this offseason, mostly due to the six trades that Zach Kleiman and his front office executed. But among the madness, most of the squad’s...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
houstonmirror.com

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (hand) to miss start of season

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks will miss the first few weeks of the season due to a fractured left hand. The Grizzlies said Brooks will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks. Brooks, 25, will continue to undergo treatment during the recovery period. Brooks recently said he broke the hand in...
NBA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies' Brooks to miss start of season due to broken hand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks will miss the start of the season to ensure he fully recovers from a broken left hand. The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that the decision for Brooks to receive additional treatment was made after imaging in checking Brooks as part of the team's return to play protocol. Brooks will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
NBA

Dillon Brooks medical update 10.12.21

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks:. After undergoing imaging pursuant to the normal course of return-to-play protocol, it was determined that in the best interest of the long-term healing of the fracture in Dillon’s left hand, additional treatment should be undertaken at this time. He will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks.
NBA
WREG

Brooks sidelined for at least the next 2-3 weeks

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks when they tip off the season, next Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As a matter of fact, Brooks will likely miss the entire month of October as he continues to rehab that broken hand suffered over the summer. Tuesday, the team announced that further testing […]
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Destiny deferred for Dillon Brooks

The only person that believed that Dillon Brooks could be so important to a playoff team is Dillon Brooks. Even the owners of the largest pieces of Dillon Brooks Island have to admit that to be true. 21 points scored...good for his best game in a playoff series, right? That...
NBA
FanSided

3 potential Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups without Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies, despite being a young team with a handful of moving parts, have a relatively consistent starting lineup. When everybody is healthy, the Grizz starting five generally looks something like this:. Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams. The only new face in that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracture#419 344
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson has blunt seven-word message for Ben Simmons

The ongoing saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers continues to captivate the NBA. In the latest turn of events, Simmons returned to Philly last week after maintaining for months that he would not do so. Despite claiming he was ready for things to get ugly between the organization and him, he ultimately immediately relented after the front office put the tiniest bit of financial pressure on him.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy