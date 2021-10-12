Dillon Brooks hand fracture to be reassessed in two to three weeks

Dillon Brooks has missed all of the Grizzlies? four preseason contests thus far as a result of a sore right thigh. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Grizzlies have announced that swingman Dillon Brooks is suffering from a left hand fracture and will be reassessed in two to three weeks.

Memphis noted that, after normal imaging was conducted on players ahead of the Grizzlies’ 2021-22 season, the club decided that Brooks should undergo further treatment for the hand to heal.

The 6-7 wing out of Oregon averaged a career-best 17.2 PPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.2 SPG last season, to go along with 2.9 RPG, playing 67 out of 72 games for Memphis. He also posted a shooting line of .419/.344/.815.

Brooks, 25, was sidelined for eight weeks earlier this summer after breaking his hand in two locations. By September, the Grizzlies had expected him to be a full participant in their training camp. Brooks has missed all of the Grizzlies’ four preseason contests thus far as a result of a sore right thigh.