CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Daily Bread Soup Kitchen looks for food donations

By Bradley Swank
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JEp0_0cPJb86R00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A group in Champaign is feeding more people than normal, and they need your help.

Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign gives out hot meals, plus fruits and veggies seven days a week.

Volunteer Crew Chief Charles Evans said even though they get donations from other organizations, it is hard to keep up with the demand for fresh produce.

“We ran out of bananas today; but people like bananas, they like oranges, they like peaches. Then the fruits and vegetables; they love potatoes and they love onions,” Evans said.

Evans said okra is also a popular item needed. He said anything helps, but they need more produce that typically has a short shelf life. If you’d like to donate you can visit their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Riggs Beer Company to host German Christmas Market

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company recently announced the return of its German Christmas Market. According to Matt Riggs, owner of Riggs Beer Company, during four weeks leading up to Christmas, most towns in Germany have an outdoor market where people can do some holiday shopping while enjoying a variety of food and beverages. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Memorial tractor ride

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) – Dozens of farmers from Mount Pulaski took part in a tractor ride on Saturday to remember Caleb Coogan and raise money for the scholarship in his name. Coogan was 12 years old when he lost his life in an ATV accident on Sept. 6, 2017. He was a fan of […]
MOUNT PULASKI, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Birthright of Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An unexpected pregnancy can produce various challenges. However, the local non-profit Birthright of Champaign aims to meet women’s needs. Especially in times when it’s hard to access similar services like during a pandemic. “As soon as we were able to we opened our doors back up. Our clients were really appreciative […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘Books for Prisoners’ event returns

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The return of the “Books for Prisoners” event drew big crowds over the weekend. People waited in long lines to attend and buy up leftover books at the New Media Center. The proceeds go to help buy books inmates have requested. This was the first year back after COVID kept the […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Normal, IL
City
Champaign, IL
WCIA

10-year-old launches new small business

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– The newest small business in Mahomet has an ambitious entrepreneur behind it. Ten-year-old Jack Anderson just launched Jack Attack Aluminum Can Recycling. Anderson stated that he wants to be an engineer when he grows up because he liked the idea of thinking something up then making it. He plans to use the […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Henning’s owners look to retire; closing restaurant

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Owners of a popular Hoopeston restaurant said that with mixed emotions, they are closing their doors. In a Facebook post, the owners of Henning’s Restaurant said they are looking to retire. “It has been an honor & pleasure to have served the community for the 31+ [years] we have owned the […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Culver’s debuts burger it teased on April Fool’s Day

PRAIRE DU SAC, Wis. (WCIA) – What started as an April Fool’s Day joke is becoming a reality on Friday. For one day only, Culver’s will serve the “CurderBurger” – a ButterBurger with a giant cheese curd on it – to customers nationwide, including Central Illinois. There will be a very limited supply of CurderBurgers […]
RESTAURANTS
WCIA

WCIA

800
Followers
281
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy