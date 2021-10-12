Jon Gruden has honor revoked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be removing Jon Gruden’s name from the team’s Ring of Honor following misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years,” the team said in a statement Tuesday evening. “While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017. The Ring of Honor is meant to honor the most influential coaches and players in a team’s history. Gruden led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory as head coach in 2003.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders Monday following the release of his offensive emails. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone,” he said in a statement.

The NFL obtained emails that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, in a separate investigation of workplace misconduct regarding that franchise.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith. The latest emails reported by the Times showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the national anthem, among other issues.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” and said that he was not a racist.

