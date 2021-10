In all the years I have lived in East Lyme, I have never seen such a comprehensive, strategic plan for our town as that which has been developed and published by Team Camille. The strategy is termed "4 Pillars of our Platform" and can be found on eastlymedemocrats.org and also on Facebook CamilleForFirst. After reviewing the document, I am now convinced more than ever of the competence of this "housewife" and the path that will lead East Lyme forward. Kudos, and votes, for Team Camille!

EAST LYME, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO