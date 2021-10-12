Things Still Getting Tougher For So Many Americans During Delta.

So as each of us deals with certain things that the pandemic has wrought upon us, everyone is in a different place. I have said this before that I have been fortunate not to have been affected by this scourge, physically or financially. I did have it affect me personally with a big change in my personal life, but who knows about that stuff. It could have happened even without the stress of the COVID effect.. So many have had job loss, financial upheaval and just general misery inflicted on their lives. I just saw this survey today and was pretty shocked at the numbers that were presented. If you haven’t been affected then continue doing what you are doing and count your lucky stars.