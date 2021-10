The company has picked up $140 million on the back of its own growth. Wonolo says that to date more than 1 million people — retail workers, delivery people, administrative clerks, general laborers, event staffers and more — have used its platform to find work, with the thousands of companies using its services ranging from huge consumer brands like Coca-Cola through to Uniqlo and Mutual of Omaha. It will be using the funding to continue expanding its platform in the U.S., with international expansion being something it would also like to consider down the road.

