A Beginner’s Guide to a Virtual Doctor’s Visit

By Elaine K. Howley, Lisa Esposito
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a step-by-step guide for patients as online health care services continue to grow. Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some big changes in the world of medicine, making telehealth much more widely available than ever before. Although the pandemic is continually shifting, it looks like the telehealth expansion is here to stay. Read on for a detailed overview of telehealth and what to expect from a virtual doctor's visit.

health.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

