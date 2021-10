To put it mildly last week’s interview on national TV with the two cofounders of Ben & Jerry’s was nothing less than a disaster. Ben Cohen and his ice cream empire’s partner, Jerry Greenfield, gave us a vivid demonstration of illogic as they tried to justify their “progressive and woke” new policy banning sales of their products in the parts of Israel they designated as “occupied Palestinian territory”. For them, politics – at least when it concerns the state of Israel – needs to determine who should be permitted to enjoy a serving of “rocky road” or other delectable frozen dessert, all based on their approval of the country’s policies.

