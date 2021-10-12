CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott again rejects call for mask mandate as cases rise: ‘Compliance is the challenge’

By Devin Bates
mychamplainvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER – Vermont’s COVID-19 trends took a downturn last week even as the rest of New England and large portions of the U.S. continued to see improvement. Case counts have risen 26 percent over the past seven days in Vermont, and hospitalizations are reaching levels not seen since winter. As of Tuesday, 49 people were in the hospital. Four additional deaths were reported as well.

