Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 17:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. Target Area: Logan; Phillips; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Logan County in northeastern Colorado Western Phillips County in northeastern Colorado Western Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 517 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Iliff to 11 miles northeast of Yuma, or along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Sterling to 25 miles northwest of Wray, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Iliff, Padroni and Proctor around 525 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Peetz, Highland Center, Haxtun, Paoli, Fairfield and Marks Butte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH