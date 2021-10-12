Tornado Warning issued for Beckham, Greer, Kiowa, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Kiowa; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Washita County in western Oklahoma Northwestern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Willow, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Carter and Retrop. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN