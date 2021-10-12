Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Baca County through 645 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stonington to 13 miles northwest of The Saunders Elevator. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Baca County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH