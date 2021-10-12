Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Prowers and eastern Bent Counties through 545 PM MDT At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from John Martin Reservoir to 15 miles north of Pritchett. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0