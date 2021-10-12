CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bent County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Prowers and eastern Bent Counties through 545 PM MDT At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from John Martin Reservoir to 15 miles north of Pritchett. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pritchett, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
County
Bent County, CO
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#15 24 00#Prowers#Lamar Wiley#Caddoa

Comments / 0

Community Policy