For the first time ever, the US Food and Drug Administration has given its approval to an electronic or e-cigarette. It was three e-cigarettes, actually, made by Vuse, which is part of RJ Reynolds. There's been a fierce public health debate in the United States about whether e-cigarettes are a help to people trying to quit smoking or another way for companies to hook another generation to nicotine. To get a global comparison to how e-cigarettes are regulated, Marco Werman speaks with Clifford Douglas, the director of the University of Michigan Tobacco Research Network and adjunct professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO