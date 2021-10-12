Brunson Attributes Loss To Adesanya To Low-Rate Training Partners
Top-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson says he had less-than-ideal training partners in the lead-up to his highly publicized fight against Israel Adesanya. The two middleweights met in 2018. At the time, Brunson was proven in the UFC with plenty of first-round stoppages. However, Adesanya perhaps caught the middleweight at the best time as he was a little over ten months removed from being knocked out by Ronaldo Souza for the second time.www.mmanews.com
