CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

How to break up with your therapist

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding a good therapist is a lot like dating – which means breaking up with your therapist closely (and perhaps eerily) resembles ending a relationship. I recently parted ways with my therapist of a little over a year. To use breakup terminology: It was mutual. I felt like I had gotten everything I could out of our sessions, and she felt the same. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a difficult decision to make, nor that the actual session where we discussed our breakup were particularly easy or comfortable.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
BrownGH

It is advisable to block your ex after break up -Counsellor

Popular Ghanaian counsellor, D.Y Donkoh has dished a piece of advice concerning on how to handle breakups in relationships. According to Counsellor D.Y Donkoh in a recent interview monitored by browngh.com, you should immediately block your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend immediately after you break up.
goodmenproject.com

Experienced Family Therapist Breaks Down Stigmas for Males Going to Therapy and the Benefits They Can Experience by Exploring Their Depths

WALDWICK, N.J. – As society has evolved over the years, author and family therapist Thomas Nolan, LCSW has observed that women’s roles have changed and adjusted while men’s roles have mostly stayed set. “Men on the Cusp: Stepping Up, Reaching Out, Moving Forward” by Thomas Nolan helps readers navigate the internal challenges many men struggle with, including emotions and defining the deeper meaning of what it means to be a father, son, brother and partner. Nolan hopes to shed light on men’s resistance and lack of awareness to change and be happy so that they can learn to open themselves up to opportunity and reach their full potential.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WVNews

The break-up

My daughter Jordan broke up with her appendix last week. Her words, not mine. I’m not sure why the two were on the outs. I don’t know that they had ever argued before the legal separation took place. I’ve never disagreed with my appendix, nor have I battled my wisdom...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
glamourmagazine.co.uk

When is it time to break up with your therapist? Here's when you should give it another go, straight-up ghost, or mutually part ways

In October's installment of her monthly mental health column, writer and author, Beth McColl, discusses when to break up with your therapist and why sometimes, it's totally necessary. Beth is the author of 'How to Come Alive Again' which is a relatable and honest practical guide for anyone who has a mental illness. She's also very, very funny on Twitter.
MENTAL HEALTH
digg.com

A Therapist's Advice On Making Your Return To The Office Less Stressful

Anticipate change by making a list of what's worrying you about going back to work in person, and how things will look different. Map out your first day traveling back to the office — or even commute there before you officially start, as a kind of "dry run" so that it doesn't feel so unfamiliar. You might even rehearse your morning routine of getting up and getting dressed, too.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Transcend Therapy
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Many Parents Won’t Vaccinate Their Kids. Here’s Why.

The announcement that the Pfizer vaccine appears to work in children ages 5 to 11 is welcome news for many families across the United States. Parents who expect their children’s classrooms to soon be full of vaccinated students shouldn’t be overly optimistic, though. Many moms and dads will wait to get their kids immunized, if they do at all—and that includes those who are vaccinated themselves.
KIDS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy