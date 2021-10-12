CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across North Texas

By Iris Bekker
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9kbu_0cPJX4dh00
Photo credit Getty Images

Here are the latest figures regarding the COVID-19 situation across North Texas.

Dallas County is out with a three-day total of 1,363 new, confirmed cases.

Also, another 15 people with the virus have passed away, including a Dallas man who was only in his 30s.

Tarrant County is reporting 537 new covid cases and seven additional deaths, including a Blue Mound man in his 30s.

Denton County's reporting 331 new COVID-19 cases.

As for hospitalizations, there are 1,792 people being treated for COVID-19 across North Texas. That's 11 more than this time yesterday.

There are 44 kids in the hospital with the virus, three more than yesterday.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Denton County, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Tarrant County, TX
Health
Denton County, TX
Health
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Dallas County, TX
Health
County
Denton County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas County, TX
Government
KRLD News Radio

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: October 18-24

DALLAS - LOWEST STEMMONS IMPROVEMENT PROJECT - NB & SB I-35E between Continental Ave and Hi Line Drive up to four lanes will be closed ​along with various exit and entrance ramps nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday night, 10/22. CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Covid 19#Newsradio
KRLD News Radio

Fire burns several big rigs at Haslet freight yard

There's a big mess to clean up at a Tarrant County freight yard where several big rigs caught fire last night. Sunday evening, flames and smoke could easily be seen from Highway 287 in Haslet where at least three semi-trailers caught fire in a year near Blue Mound Road. Investigator...
HASLET, TX
KRLD News Radio

North Texas Food Bank suffering supply chain issues

The North Texas Food Bank is feeling the pinch of global supply chain problems. The organization says that the spike in food prices on top of ongoing struggles due to the pandemic has increased the need for many North Texas families. The cost of diapers, laundry detergent, and medicine is...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy