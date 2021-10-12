Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across North Texas

Photo credit Getty Images

Here are the latest figures regarding the COVID-19 situation across North Texas.

Dallas County is out with a three-day total of 1,363 new, confirmed cases.

Also, another 15 people with the virus have passed away, including a Dallas man who was only in his 30s.

Tarrant County is reporting 537 new covid cases and seven additional deaths, including a Blue Mound man in his 30s.

Denton County's reporting 331 new COVID-19 cases.

As for hospitalizations, there are 1,792 people being treated for COVID-19 across North Texas. That's 11 more than this time yesterday.

There are 44 kids in the hospital with the virus, three more than yesterday.

