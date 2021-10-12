Bitcoin Daily: Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Int'l Airport to Accept Crypto for Flights; Blockchain Tech Firm Constellation Network Buys SaaS Startup Dor; BitPay, Wix to Team on Crypto Payments

The pandemic altered the expectations of consumers around the world, and they now want faster, more on-demand services. To keep up with their increasingly digital needs, businesses were forced to quickly adopt a variety of payment options. Nearly 90% of companies anticipate they will be able to send and receive faster payments within the next three years. Companies turned to their Financial Institutions (FIs) to enable faster payment options — a simpler task for large banks and FinTechs than for some smaller FIs with more limited investment funds and resources.

