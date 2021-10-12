Bitcoin Daily: Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Int'l Airport to Accept Crypto for Flights; Blockchain Tech Firm Constellation Network Buys SaaS Startup Dor; BitPay, Wix to Team on Crypto Payments
Simón Bolivar International Airport, which is Venezuela’s largest airport and also known as Maiquetía, will add bitcoin, Dash and Petro as payment options for clients buying tickets, CryptoPotato reported. Petro is a Venezuelan government-issued digital asset. Airport Director Freddy Borges said in the report that the idea is to make...www.pymnts.com
