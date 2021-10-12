Evans’s Walk-Off Gives Chattooga Victory Over Haralson County Lady Rebels
The Lady Indians hosted Haralson County Tuesday winning the first game with the second game starting at 7 pm in the first round of GHSA state playoffs. A walk-off double propelled Chattooga Lady Indians Varsity to a decisive, dramatic victory over Haralson County Lady Rebels Varsity, 4-3. The game was tied at three with Chattooga Lady Indians Varsity batting in the bottom of the eighth when Bree Evans doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.allongeorgia.com
Comments / 0